Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday. It said an order to waive the fees will be issued in three days. The Transport Department in its notification issued on Saturday said the lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted tax levied on battery-operated vehicles with immediate effect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:25 IST
Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday. People have been asked to give their suggestions on the exemption of the registration fees of electric vehicles, according to a Delhi government statement. It said an order to waive the fees will be issued in three days.

The Transport Department in its notification issued on Saturday said the lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted tax levied on battery-operated vehicles with immediate effect. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the decision "another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi".

"This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India," he wrote on Twitter. The chief minister had in August announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, promising to waive road tax and registration fee and to provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars.

The policy focused to enhance adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivising their purchase and use and raising registration to five lakh by 2024. The Transport minister congratulated Delhiites, saying, "As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)".  "Arvind Kejriwal fulfills his promise to exempt road tax, made while announcing the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020," Gahlot tweeted. The city government, in the notification, asked people to give their opinion on the exemption of registration fee. "The said draft will be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of three days from the date on which the copies of this notification are published in the Gazette of Delhi and made available to the public. Objections or suggestions in this behalf should be addressed to the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Government of National Capital of Delhi, Transport Department," it said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent cleric shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

A prominent Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric was shot dead along with his driver by unidentified assailants in Karachi, police said on Sunday. Maulana Dr Adil Khan, head of Karachis Jamia Farooqia seminary, was attacked in a market on Saturday...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble b...

I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni: Kirmani

Taking pity on those who are criticising Mahendrta Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and long sabbatical from the game has impacted the stalwarts performance...

Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijani autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020