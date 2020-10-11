BSNL restores mobile services in Arunachal's Chaglagam

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has restored its mobile telephone services in Arunachal Pradesh's Chaglagam area near the India-China border, after a gap of over two months, an official said on Sunday. The 2G services in the Chaglagam circle in Anjaw district were disrupted in July after the VSAT system developed a technical snag, he said.

"The VSAT system has been installed and has started functioning from Friday. The restoration work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," BSNL sub-divisional officer (technical) in Anjaw and Lohit districts Onyok Tayeng said. The Army personnel and local people are now enjoying 2G services in Chaglagam, Kibithu, Wallong and Hawai areas.

"We have already installed system for the 3G services in Hayuliang but it is yet to be launched," Tayeng said, adding that the telecom operator is seeking permission from the Indian Army to make it operational. The Arunachal Pradesh government is also keen on strengthening infrastructure for mobile telephone services in border areas.