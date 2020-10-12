Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-China gains hoist Asian stocks to two-year peak

2 economy, though caution about the fate of U.S. stimulus kept the dollar firm and a central bank policy tweak unwound some of the yuan's gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to 2-1/2-year highs, buoyed by a 2% gain in Chinese blue chips and a 1.5% rise by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-China gains hoist Asian stocks to two-year peak

Chinese stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world's no. 2 economy, though caution about the fate of U.S. stimulus kept the dollar firm and a central bank policy tweak unwound some of the yuan's gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to 2-1/2-year highs, buoyed by a 2% gain in Chinese blue chips and a 1.5% rise by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3% as investors fretted about corporate earnings. "If capital is moving on relative growth rates, then China is looking quite attractive," said Chris Weston, head of research brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne. Equities are cheap, yields advantageous and the outlook solid, he said.

"From a virus perspective as well, we're seeing concerns in Europe, while China is considered a quasi-safe haven." China has returned from an eight day Mid-Autumn festival with investors encouraged by a robust rebound in tourism and ebbing coronavirus cases.

Qingdao city said on Monday it will conduct COVID-19 tests for the entire population of more than 9 million people over five days after small number of new cases. Elsewhere, in the U.S. midwest, infections are at record levels and the World Health Organization is urging fresh curbs for Europe.

Coronavirus aid plans in the United States are also in disarray, with the Trump administration on Sunday calling on Congress to pass a stripped-down relief bill while talks on a more comprehensive proposal were again at an impasse. S&P 500 futures wobbled either side of flat in the Asia session, while European futures edged higher.

"The economic fallout of COVID-19 has accelerated the relative decline of the U.S. as the world's economic engine," said ANZ chief economist Richard Yetsenga. "It is also increasing the centrality of Asia - and particularly, of China." Chinese blue chips have gained nearly 17% this year, compared with an almost 8% gain by the S&P 500. Foreigners' buying of Chinese government bonds hit its fastest pace in more than two years last month.

YUAN WOBBLES In currency markets, a 0.4% drop in the yuan dragged the China-sensitive Australian dollar lower and underpinned small but broad gains for the dollar against other majors.

The People's Bank of China has scrapped a requirement for banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a guard against depreciation. Traders said that suggested authorities were discomfited by recent gains in the currency. However the lack of an aggressively weaker setting of the onshore trading band cooled some of those concerns and the yuan pared losses a little.

The yuan is up more than 7% since late May and had shot higher on Friday as investors wagered that a Joe Biden presidency would drive smoother Sino-U.S. relations. It last sat at 6.7211 per dollar in onshore trade. "We continue to expect a stronger yuan on the back of our expectation of solid Chinese growth and favourable interest rate differentials between China and the U.S.," Goldman Sachs' analysts said in a note, with a 12-month yuan forecast at 6.50.

The euro edged 0.1% lower to $1.1816 and the yen was broadly steady at 105.55 per dollar. The kiwi dipped 0.1% with the softer yuan to sit at $0.6661. In commodity markets, oil prices were back under pressure after the resolution of an oilworkers strike in Norway and the resumption of production after a storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.9% to $42.48 a barrel and U.S. crude futures were down about 0.8% at $40.26. Gold held steep Friday gains at $1,927 an ounce as investors stuck with bets that U.S. stimulus would eventually arrive and drive inflation to the benefit of bullion.

The U.S. bond market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal: 2nd Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nepals education minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has tested positive for COVID-19 -- the second Cabinet minister to have contracted the deadly viral infection, according to media reports. Pokharel, who was admitted to Patan Hospital on Satur...

Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests

A private security guard working for a Denver TV station is behind bars and accused in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests, police said Sunday. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was booked into jail for invest...

Sitharaman to chair GST Council meeting today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Goods and Services Tax GST Council meeting through video conferencing on Monday.The meeting will take place at 4 pm. The Minister is also scheduled to address a press conference on economic iss...

China, HK stocks rise as investors cheer policy support

China stocks extended their rally on Monday, with the blue-chip index set for its best daily gain in nearly three months, as investors cheered Beijings latest policy support for equities. The CSI300 index rose 2.4 to 4,795.38 points at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020