Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda Cars expands online sales platform

With the online retail platform, which is backed by its sales network, customers can now complete their car buying journey in six easy steps from the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the dealership, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement. The automaker had launched the first phase of the initiative with the start of online bookings in April this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:08 IST
Honda Cars expands online sales platform
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has expanded its online sales platform to offer safe and convenient car buying experience to its customers. With the online retail platform, which is backed by its sales network, customers can now complete their car buying journey in six easy steps from the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the dealership, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The automaker had launched the first phase of the initiative with the start of online bookings in April this year. The company said its digital solution will provide comprehensive retail experience to customers with one-stop information and interface for car prices, dealer selector, special promotional offers - including loyalty, exchange and corporate benefits - finance options from leading banks, EMI calculator, dedicated sales representative, on-road price and preferred delivery location option for the car to be purchased.

"Since the launch of 'Honda from Home' initiative, we have cumulatively received over 2.4 lakh high intent customers visiting the platform in the past five months. This indicates interest in web services with a continuous rise in digital leads and bookings. To cater to this behavioural shift, we have been progressively investing and enhancing our online platforms, focusing on delivering a holistic, customer-centric digital journey," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said. The company believes this simplified, secure and contactless experience from the comfort of their homes will enhance peace of mind for customers especially during this COVID-19 health crisis, he added.

"All our pan-India dealerships are integrated into the platform," Goel noted..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the governments miserable failure in handling COVID-19. Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the ...

BimaKaro unveils a quirky TVC campaign BimaKaro Aagey Badho

New Delhi India, Oct 12 ANI BusinessWire India BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - BimaKaro - Aagey Badho. Emphasi...

Process for election of next chairperson to be concluded by December: ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson. The apex cricketing body said that the process for electing the next chairperson is underway and it is expected to ...

Essar Ports' cargo handling rises 12.5 pc at 12.6 MT in Sept quarter

Essar Ports on Monday said it witnessed a 12.5 per cent rise in cargo handling to 12.6 million tonne MT in the September 2020 quarter as compared with the previous quarter, despite COVID-19 challenges. The port had handled 11.2 MT cargo in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020