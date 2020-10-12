GTPL Hathway's Consolidated H1 FY21 PAT at ₹ 862 million, up by 49%

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Highlights • Consolidated Q2 FY21 revenue (ex-EPC) at ₹ 5,064 million; up 11% y-o-y; Consolidated H1 FY21 revenue (ex-EPC) at ₹ 9,781 million; up 15% y-o-y • H1 FY21 ISP Revenue at ₹ 1,196 million; up by 51% y-o-y; Q2 FY21 at ₹ 670 million; up by 68% y-o-y • Q2 FY21 EBITDA ₹ 1,390 million; up 10% y-o-y; Q2 FY21 EBITDA (ex-EPC) ₹ 1,334 million; up 16% y-o-y; Q2 FY21 PAT at ₹ 453 million; up 59% y-o-y • H1 FY21 EBITDA ₹ 2,675 million; up 10% y-o-y; H1 FY21 EBITDA (ex-EPC) ₹ 2,593 million; up 15% y-o-y; H1 FY21 PAT at ₹ 862 million; up 49% y-o-y • As on Q2 FY21, Seeded STBs stood at 10.41 million and Paying Subscribers stood at 7.30 million • Added 2,10,000 new home-pass in Q2 FY21 (2,60,000 new home-pass during Q2 FY20) • Added 80,000 net broadband subscribers in Q2 FY21, including 40,000 FTTX subscribers; total addition of 1,30,000 net broadband subscribers in H1 FY21 • Data consumption per customer at 195 GB/month as on September 2020; up from 126 GB/month in September 2019; Data consumption increased 55% y-o-y GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, as approved by its Board of Directors. Commenting on the performance, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, "GTPL Hathway continues to deliver on key KPIs. The highlight of H1 FY21 performance was strong profitability, debt reduction, geographical expansion and robust operational performance. During the first six months of the current year, we have reduced our gross debt by ₹ 440 million. Our Broadband business has gained momentum and we added 1,30,000 Broadband subscribers during H1 FY21. We are No.6 private wireline broadband company in India, offering high speed and truly unlimited data. We are looking forward for a strong H2 FY21 coupled with our planned launch of Hybrid Box in coming months." H1 FY21 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue stood flat at ₹ 10,867 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 9,781 million, up 15% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 5,330 million, up 5% y-o-y • Broadband revenue at ₹ 1,196 million, up 51% y-o-y • EBITDA at ₹ 2,675 million; up 10% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 2,593 million; up 15% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 26.5% • Profit after tax at ₹ 862 million; up 49% y-o-y • H1 FY21 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at ₹ 1,086 million, ₹ 82 million and ₹ 74 million respectively.

Q2 FY21 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at ₹ 5,847 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 5,064 million, up 11% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 2,677 million, up 3% y-o-y • Broadband revenue at ₹ 670 million, up 68% y-o-y • EBITDA at ₹ 1,390 million; up 10% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,334 million; up 16% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 26.3 % • Profit after tax at ₹ 453 million; up 59% y-o-y • Q2 FY21 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at ₹ 783 million, ₹ 56 million and ₹ 54 million respectively. H1 FY21 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at ₹ 7,576 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 6,489 million, up 17% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 3,652 million, up 7% y-o-y • EBITDA at ₹ 1,669 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,587 million; up 5% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 24.5% • Profit after tax at ₹ 653 million; up 31% y-o-y Q2 FY21 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at ₹ 4,087 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 3,304 million, up 9% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 1,825 million, up 5% y-o-y • EBITDA at ₹ 853 million; down 4% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 797 million; up 3% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 24.1% • Profit after tax at ₹ 348 million; up 41% y-o-y Business Performance Highlights CATV • GTPL's total seeded STBs as on September 30, 2020 stood at 10.41 million • Paying subscribers as on September 30, 2020 stood at 7.30 million • The successful implementation of the New Tariff Order (NTO) in India has opened avenues for expansion in existing markets & lifted entry barriers in untapped markets • GTPL continues to widen its footprints in its existing market and penetrate new markets through inorganic route Broadband • During Q2 FY21, the company added 2,10,000 Home-Pass. Home-Pass as on September 30, 2020 stood at 3.72 million • Added 80,000 net broadband subscribers including 40,000 FTTX subscribers during Q2 FY21. Total subscribers as on September 30, 2020 were 5,35,000 of which 1,60,000 are FTTX subscribers • The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q2 FY21 at ₹ 430; up 4% y-o-y • GTPL is in a sweet spot for converting its strong existing CATV subscriber base of 10.41 million households into its Broadband subscribers directly or through operators • Deployed the latest GPON technology for providing high speed and high-volume Broadband services in Gujarat. GTPL plans to penetrate other regions by upgrading to FTTX Solutions EPC Business • As of Q2 FY21, GTPL connected 3,400+ Gram Panchayats (GPs) of total 3,600+ GPs in 10 Districts • As of Q2 FY21, the Company completed ~14,250 kms T&D of the total ~17,000 kms T&D target About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is one of India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband service provider. We are number 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat with 67% market share. Our digital cable television services reached 800 plus towns across India, including towns in Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu. As on September 30, 2020, we have seeded approximately 10.41 million STBs and had approximately 7.30 million paying subscribers and 5,35,000 Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 3.72 million.

