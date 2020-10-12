Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends tenure of 3 exec directors of Canara Bank, IOB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:22 IST
Govt extends tenure of 3 exec directors of Canara Bank, IOB
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government has extended the tenure of three executive directors of Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank for a period of two years, the lenders said on Monday

The tenure of executive directors Debashish Mukherjee and Matam Venkata Rao has been extended for two years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier beyond their currently notified terms which expire on February 18, 2021 and October 8, 2020, respectively, Canara Bank said in regulatory filings. The extension has been given as per the notification of the Department of Financial Services, the Finance Ministry dated October 10, Canara Bank said

Chennai-headquartered Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in a separate filing said the government has extended the term of Ajay Kumar Srivastava as executive director for a period of two years beyond his currently notified term which expires on October 8, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Teams start arriving in Goa for ISL

Majority of the domestic players have arrived in Goa for the upcoming Indian Super League, which is likely to start next month and to be played entirely in three venues under strict COVID-19 protocols. This seasons ISL, to be played among 1...

Soccer-Salford City co-owner Scholes appointed caretaker manager

Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander, the English League Two fourth-tier club said on Monday. Salford is co-owned by Scholes and his former Manchester United team ...

19-yr-old woman raped in UP's Bhadohi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an employee of a carpet factory here, police said on MondayThe matter came to light on Saturday when the woman got ill and her family members took her to a hospital, where it was found that she was...

Muttiah Muralitharan on his biopic: Trust Vijay Sethupathi to nail my bowling expressions

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan says Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic 800 and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the part. Last week, the Super Deluxe actor announced he was honoured to pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020