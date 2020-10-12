Schaeffler India launches lubricant range under brand name TruPower

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India on Monday launched its lubricant range, including engine and hydraulic oil, coolants and grease, under the brand name TruPower. Schaeffler TruPower-branded lubricants cover up-to-date specifications for engine oil, transmission fluid, grease, coolant, hydraulic oil and shock absorber oil, and are now available at authorised distributors across the country, the company said in a release.

The comprehensive range, launched by the automotive aftermarket division, has applications for all vehicle segments in various convenient sizes and has been formulated to maximise the efficiency, performance and longevity of both petrol and diesel engines, it said. "We always want to come up with a unique and complete solution for aftermarket customers. We find lubricant is a perfect value addition for our installers who are already using our transmission, engine and chassis products. Our program is extensive in range and covers updated specifications including those of latest BS-I range," said Schaeffler India Vice-President Automotive Aftermarket Debasish Satpathy.

Schaeffler TruPower offers a new generation of lubricants formulated from world-class base oils along with a top range of additives, the company said. It added that it offers superior performance in non-stop protection required to extends the life of engines and transmissions. "Quality oil was our priority; thus, the lubricants have been formulated and developed using the same expertise which goes into manufacturing of our brands such as LuK, INA and FAG," Satpathy added.