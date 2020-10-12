Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL plans to raise engine oil market share to 13-14 pc by Mar

Tractor oils are the largest selling product for the divestment-bound company that sells its lubes under the umbrella brand of Mak. "We hope to increase our overall market share in the lubes business to 13-14 per cent from the present 11-12 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:53 IST
BPCL plans to raise engine oil market share to 13-14 pc by Mar

Bharat Petroleum, which controls 11-12 per cent of the around Rs 35,000-crore engine oil market, has set a target of raising its market share to 13-14 per cent by March, given the rising rural demand as the farm sector is set for yet another bumper harvest. The second-largest national oil marketer is also expecting to increase its rural volumes to 60 per cent and above by the end of this fiscal, from 45-50 per cent now. Tractor oils are the largest selling product for the divestment-bound company that sells its lubes under the umbrella brand of Mak.

"We hope to increase our overall market share in the lubes business to 13-14 per cent from the present 11-12 per cent. Similarly, we want to grow our rural sales to over 60 per cent from under 50 per cent now," Abhay Shah, chief general manager, in-charge of lubricants business at BPCL, told PTI on Monday. The lubes market is around Rs 35,000 crore per annum. Of this, 48 per cent are with the three state-owned oil companies and the rest with standalone players like Castrol, Gulf Oil, among other 50-odd players. As much as 55 per cent of the market is industrial lubes, and the rest automotive, Shah said.

BPCL sells around 330 thousand metric tonne of lubes per annum worth around Rs 3,000 crore, he said. To ramp up its rural volume, BPCL has launched a month-long farmer-focused campaign, which aims to ensure that all Mak products reach every taluka, he said, adding the campaign will also tap tractor-owning farmers through Kisan melas, connect with rural mechanics, among other engagements.

On the growth prospects of the lubes business, Shah expects it to grow 1.5-1.6 per cent annually over the next five to six years..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

In Venezuelan rural heartland, angry Maduro supporters fuel protest wave

In the Venezuelan town of Urachiche, long a bastion of support for President Nicolas Maduros ruling Socialist Party, a radio station broadcast messages in September calling for a protest over decaying public services and chronic fuel shorta...

Jaishankar, Biegun exchange views on world politics, regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, wherein they exchange views on world politics and regional issues. Beigun, on Monday, arrived in New Delhi for his three-day vi...

4 Swiss Guards test positive as COVID-19 penetrates Vatican

Four Swiss Guards have tested positive for coronavirus and were showing symptoms, the Vatican said Monday, as the surge in infections in surrounding Italy penetrates the Vatican walls. The Swiss Guards, the worlds oldest standing army, prov...

Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 11,571 cr projs in Kerala

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of seven highway projects worth Rs 11,571 crore in Kerala on Tuesday, the government said. In addition, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs minister will inaugurate a 27 km highw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020