Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August, buys USD 5.307 bn

The Reserve Bank of India remained a net buyer of the US currency in August after it purchased USD 5.307 billion on a net basis from the spot market. It had bought USD 615 million and sold USD 4.687 billion in the spot market during August 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:16 IST
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August, buys USD 5.307 bn

The Reserve Bank of India remained a net buyer of the US currency in August after it purchased USD 5.307 billion on a net basis from the spot market. During the reporting month, the central bank bought USD 8.524 billion from the spot market and sold USD 3.217 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI.

The RBI had net sold USD 4.072 billion. It had bought USD 615 million and sold USD 4.687 billion in the spot market during August 2019. In July 2020, it had purchased USD 15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market. In June and May, the RBI had bought USD 9.814 billion and USD 4.363 billion, respectively, on a net basis. In April, it had sold USD 1.142 billion.

In FY20, the central bank net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion, while sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of August was USD 10.351 billion, compared to net sales of USD 379 million in July, the data showed.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment o...

EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The move in the run-up...

MP bypolls: Cong accuses BJP MLA of distributing cash

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday alleged BJP MLA Akash Vijaywargiya had distributed money to voters in Sanver assembly constituency in Indore district for November 3 byelection and cited a video clip doing rounds of the social media...

Greater cooperation urged worldwide as criminals seek to profit from COVID-19

His comments came in a video message to the latest meeting of countries which have signed the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Palermo Convention, as the treaty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020