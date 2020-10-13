Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares tread water after rallying on stimulus hopes

European shares hovered at five-week highs on Tuesday following a three-day rally that was sparked by hopes of more U.S. stimulus, while Airbus slipped after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock. The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0704 GMT, with gains for utilities, real estate and telecoms stocks offset by declines in the travel and leisure and autos sectors.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:41 IST
European shares tread water after rallying on stimulus hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hovered at five-week highs on Tuesday following a three-day rally that was sparked by hopes of more U.S. stimulus, while Airbus slipped after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0704 GMT, with gains for utilities, real estate and telecoms stocks offset by declines in the travel and leisure and autos sectors. The benchmark index on Monday ended at its highest level in nearly a month as investors held out for Washington to agree on fresh federal aid and as data pointed at a stable recovery in the world's second biggest economy, China.

New figures on Tuesday showed China's imports in September grew at their fastest pace this year, while exports extended strong gains. In company news, Airbus SE fell 3.5% as JPMorgan cuts its rating on the planemaker's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

Also Read: Rugby-Exeter, Racing dominate European Player of the Year shortlist

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Considering a plea by the Kerala government, seeking to...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...

Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as Chief Technology Officer

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer CTO. Suresh Chintada brings with him his wide-ranging leadership, managerial and technical expertise accrued across his overall experience o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020