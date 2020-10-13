Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip as coronavirus worries overshadow positive China data

The broader Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4% in early trading, with bourses in Frankfurt, London and Paris all down by a similar margin. Keeping markets on edge, traders said, was news that Johnson & Johnson was pausing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials because of an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:58 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip as coronavirus worries overshadow positive China data

European shares fell on Tuesday as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed Chinese trade data that pointed to a buoyant recovery, while the U.S. dollar edged away from a three-week low. The broader Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4% in early trading, with bourses in Frankfurt, London and Paris all down by a similar margin.

Keeping markets on edge, traders said, was news that Johnson & Johnson was pausing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials because of an unexplained illness in a study participant. Investors see the quick introduction of a coronavirus vaccine as key to helping economies bounce back. J&J's move comes after AstraZeneca paused late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine in September, also due to a participant's unexplained illness.

The travel and leisure and autos sectors suffered, losing 1.7% and 0.6% respectively. Wall Street was also set to lose ground, with S&P 500 futures last down 0.5%.

The pessimistic mood jarred with earlier resilience on Asian markets, which recovered losses after Chinese data showed exports rising 9.9% in September and imports swinging to a 13.2% jump versus a 2.1% drop in August. The data, which suggests Chinese exporters are recovering briskly from the pandemic's hit to overseas orders, helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gain 0.1% after earlier falling into negative territory.

Chinese blue chip shares also gained 0.3% after dipping early in the day. Some investors, though, raised questions about how strong consumer demand would prove to be. "The question is not necessarily how China's trade is doing per se, but how well will consumers spend on Christmas to give some sense of normalcy amid a period of great stress," said Nordea Investments' Sebastien Galy in a note.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, fell 0.1%. On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.6%, its biggest one-day rally in a month.

Wall Street gains were driven by Apple Inc, which surged 6.4% ahead of the expected debut of its latest iPhone. Amazon, another of the Big Tech winners from the pandemic, rallied 4.8% ahead of a major marketing event. BIDEN BOUNCE?

Investors are increasingly expectant of a victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the U.S. Presidential election next month. That would likely herald a big stimulus package to help the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy. "Biden effectively leading in the polls is removing some element of uncertainty," said Jeremy Gatto, an investment manager at Unigestion in Geneva. "In investors' minds, it's not a question of it we get a stimulus, but when."

A Biden win is seen by some as negative for the U.S. dollar, give the candidate's pledge of higher corporate tax rates. Still, the greenback rose 0.2% against a basket of other major currencies to 93.214, trying to extend a rebound from Friday's near-three-week low of 92.997 as market players favoured the dollar over riskier currencies.

The Chinese yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7466 per dollar, after the central bank set a weaker than forecast midpoint, offsetting any boost from the trade data. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar dropped as much as 0.6% to $0.7165, not helped by media reports China has stopped taking shipments of Australian coal.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

MLC polls: COVID-19 patients get postal ballot facility

COVID-19 patients and voters above the age of 80 will be given a postal ballot facility for the Maharashtra legislative councils graduates constituency election in Marathwada. While the date of the election is yet to be announced, the distr...

Govt selects Hughes India to connect remotely located panchayats with satellite broadband

The government has selected Hughes Communications India to connect 5,000 village panchayats in border and Naxal-affected states as well as in island territories with satellite broadband under BharatNet project by March 2021. The 5,000-gram ...

EIB signs CZK 1.3bn loan with Central Bohemia Region in Czech Republic

The European Investment Bank EIB signed a CZK 1.3 billion loan equivalent to 48 million with Stedoesk Kraj, the Region of Central Bohemia in the Czech Republic, to improve healthcare, transport, social care and education infrastructures, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020