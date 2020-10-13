Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

UK stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns around the timeline of a COVID-19 vaccine and new business curbs hit risk appetite ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero , travel and leisure and financial stocks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:23 IST
London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UK stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns around the timeline of a COVID-19 vaccine and new business curbs hit risk appetite ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero , travel and leisure and financial stocks. Johnson & Johnson said it has paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying a high-profile effort to contain the global pandemic.

The FTSE pharmaceuticals sector lost 0.3%, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 shed 0.2%. "(The vaccine news) definitely took some steam out of the U.S. market and it definitely became the talking point of the morning in terms of market sentiment," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

Signs of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine and global stimulus have helped UK equity benchmarks rise from their coronavirus-driven lows in March, but they have lagged their U.S. and European peers as data points to a slowing domestic economic recovery. Figures on Tuesday showed Britain's unemployment rate rose more than expected in the three months to August to its highest in more than three years and new restrictions announced on Monday are likely to make that level worse, analysts said.

Separate surveys showed British consumers ramped up their spending sharply last month, while grocery sales growth accelerated in September. Shares of Tesco Plc and WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc were up more than 1%.

Focus later in the week will be on a European Union summit, which is the self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal. In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc tumbled 18.4% after posting a plunge in first-half sales due to the health crisis.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy, even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role ...

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth o...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

MLC polls: COVID-19 patients get postal ballot facility

COVID-19 patients and voters above the age of 80 will be given a postal ballot facility for the Maharashtra legislative councils graduates constituency election in Marathwada. While the date of the election is yet to be announced, the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020