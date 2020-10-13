Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt selects Hughes India to connect remotely located panchayats with satellite broadband

"We are very happy to be partnering with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and Hughes to leverage satellite broadband to connect gram panchayats that are remote or located in difficult terrain," BBNL CMD Sarvesh Singh said. Hughes spokesperson further added that the project includes connecting village panchayats in Naxal-affected states Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:07 IST
Govt selects Hughes India to connect remotely located panchayats with satellite broadband

The government has selected Hughes Communications India to connect 5,000 village panchayats in border and Naxal-affected states as well as in island territories with satellite broadband under BharatNet project by March 2021. The 5,000-gram panchayats are located in north-eastern states, including Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh as well as in Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep that lack terrestrial connectivity, such as fiber or cable, Hughes said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The BharatNet network being created by Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL), is to provide affordable high-speed broadband access to rural citizens and institutions of all the Gram Panchayats of the country. "We are very happy to be partnering with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and Hughes to leverage satellite broadband to connect gram panchayats that are remote or located in difficult terrain," BBNL CMD Sarvesh Singh said.

Hughes spokesperson further added that the project includes connecting village panchayats in Naxal-affected states Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also. "Hughes is committed to the government's vision of enabling Digital India, and we are excited about our partnership with TCIL and BBNL as part of BharatNet to bring high-speed connectivity to the remote gram panchayats," Hughes India president and managing director Partho Banerjee said.

Under the agreement, Hughes India will enable Internet service for each gram panchayat using capacity from ISRO's GSAT-19 and GSAT-11 satellites with the Hughes Jupiter System, the de facto standard for satellite broadband implementations, in use on more than 40 satellites worldwide. The government aims to connect all 2.5 lakh village panchayats in the country with high speed broadband services by August 2021.

"The completion (of Hughes project) is expected by March 2021. We have delivered 90 per cent of the sites as on date, and commissioned 50 per cent," the spokesperson said. Hughes India will provide solar-powered user terminals, and network operations, install the equipment at each site, and manage the service to deliver speeds up to 10 megabit per second under the deal.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

I'm a different person: Sandra Oh rules out return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Hollywood star Sandra Oh says she will not return to the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy, even if the show was ending. The 49-year-old actor owes much of her success to the Shonda Rhimes-created series in which she played the role ...

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth o...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020