Cyient partners with SPRINT for projects in space data and technologies

Digital engineering and technology solutions major Cyient has announced its strategic partnership with UK-based Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology (SPRINT) to accelerate innovation in the space sector. SPRINT provides businesses in the United Kingdom with funded access to universities with space expertise and facilities. This enables enterprises to accelerate their innovative product development lifecycles.

The partnership will enable Cyient to identify new business opportunities, lower its product development costs and offer cutting-edge geospatial solutions with higher precision. The partnership will also assist Cyient in accessing industry experts from various academic institutions, and small and medium enterprises across the United Kingdom for collaborative space data and technology projects.

Matt Wood, Director of Sales for Geospatial at Cyient, said the company is focused on innovation and developing skill sets and expertise in areas like geospatial data creation and analysis, earth observation data and machine learning algorithms. "To enable us to evolve our business, an academic and commercial partnership is a natural fit. So the new partnership with SPRINT will allow us to strike up a dialogue with academic institutions and SMEs in SPRINT's network and gain access to their cutting-edge technology, skill sets and expertise for potential collaborations." (ANI)