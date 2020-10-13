Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices end flat after volatile trading, banking stocks dip

Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday, a day after official data showed falling industrial growth and rising inflation amid rising Covid-19 cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:14 IST
Equity indices end flat after volatile trading, banking stocks dip
Reliance gained by 1.8 pc on Tuesday to close at Rs 2,279 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday, a day after official data showed falling industrial growth and rising inflation amid rising Covid-19 cases. Market experts said this could leave little scope for the Reserve Bank of India to lower interest rates anytime soon in a bid to revive economic growth.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 32 points or 0.08 per cent at 40,626 while the Nifty 50 gained by 4 points or 0.03 per cent at 11,935. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.3 per cent and metal which crawled up by 0.4 per cent.

But Nifty pharma dipped by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent, private bank and financial service by 0.9 per cent each, and auto by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 1.8 per cent to close at Rs 2,279 per share.

IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 4 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively while Tech Mahindra inched up by 0.8 per cent. The other gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Coal India.

However, private lender ICICI Bank fell by 2.1 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.7 per cent, HDFC Bank by 1.5 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped despite a firmer Wall Street lead with a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus expected to continue to support sentiment.

In Japan, the Nikkei was up by 0.18 per cent but South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.02 per cent. Shanghai composite index gained a bit by 0.04 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Atal Innovation Mission signs SOI with CGI to rev up innovation in schools

Atal Innovation Mission AIM, NITI Aayog, has signed a Statement of Intent SOI with CGI India in order to further rev up the innovation across the schools.As part of continuous support to AIMs one of its kind Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, A...

Jio fastest mobile network with 19.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone tops in upload: Trai

Reliance Jio continues to remain the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 19.3 megabit per second mbps, while Vodafone recorded the highest speed in terms of upload in September, according to the latest data from telecom...

Spearfishing in Gaza, a living improvised under the sea

Armed with a snorkel mask and a home-made gun shaped like a trident, and dressed in a green sweatshirt and jogging pants, Ashraf Al-Amoudi goes hunting every day in the coastal waters of Gaza. He is one of scores of spear fishermen who scr...

Inside the world's biggest water desalination plants

The worlds largest producer of desalinated water, Saudi Arabia also makes the most amount of waste from this energy-intensive industry but local researchers are trying to change that. Ahmed al-Amoudi, head of a government-run desalination r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020