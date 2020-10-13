Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre permits 20 states to raise Rs 68,825 cr via borrowing to meet GST shortfall

The decision came a day after the GST Council meeting failed to reach a consensus on the stalemate over the Centre's proposal of states borrowing against future GST collections to make up for the shortfall. The projected total compensation shortfall in the current fiscal stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:10 IST
Centre permits 20 states to raise Rs 68,825 cr via borrowing to meet GST shortfall

The Centre on Tuesday permitted 20 states to raise Rs 68,825 crore through open market borrowings to bridge the GST revenue shortfall. The decision came a day after the GST Council meeting failed to reach a consensus on the stalemate over the Centre's proposal of states borrowing against future GST collections to make up for the shortfall.

The projected total compensation shortfall in the current fiscal stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The Centre had in August given two options to the states -- to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market. It had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has granted permission to 20 states to raise an additional amount of Rs 68,825 crore through open market borrowings, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"Additional borrowing permission has been granted at the rate of 0.50 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to those States who have opted for Option- 1 out of the two options suggested by the Ministry of Finance to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation," it said. In the meeting of the GST Council held on August 27, it said, these two options were put forward and were subsequently communicated to the states on August 29.

"Twenty States have given their preferences for Option-1. These States are - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Eight States are yet to exercise an option," it said..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Services of two policemen terminated in Mahoba trader death case

The services of two absconding policemen, including an SHO, were terminated Tuesday after the SIT, probing the death of a stone trader due to gun shot wounds in Mohoba district last month, found them guilty in the case, a senior UP police o...

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against 7 in murder case

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed against seven persons, arrested in a case related to murder of a man during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. The court said it was prima facie revealed that th...

Pakistan's NAB to probe closure of Roosevelt Hotel

Pakistans National Accountability Bureau NAB Chairperson Justice Javed Iqbal has directed the bureaus Rawalpindi Director-General to probe the reasons behind the decision to close the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, informed a press statement on Tu...

After acid attack on 3 sisters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses Yogi govt of justifying and protecting perpetrators

After an alleged acid attack by an unidentified attacker on three sleeping sisters in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda district came to light, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday once again lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020