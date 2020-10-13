Delhi govt realises Rs 50 lakh taxes in raids on 22 commercial establishments

In a special anti-tax evasion drive, the Delhi government's Trade and Taxes department raided on 22 commercial establishments and realised over Rs 50 lakh taxes, an official statement said. The department's 22 teams led by assistant commissioners conducted the raids at 29 premises belonging to the commercial enterprises on Monday.

"An amount of Rs 50.34 lakh has been realised as tax from the raids conducted yesterday," the statement said. The premises of non-existent dealers were sealed and some incriminating documents seized by the department. The anti-tax evasion drives to nab fraudulent transactions will continue, it said. The department has intensified its effort for identification of taxpayers who are misusing the GST system and defrauding the government of its legitimate taxes through bogus invoice creation without movement of goods, fraudulent interstate sale to avoid tax scrutiny by the department and such other methods.

The government has started utilising the Business Intelligence and Fraud Analytics (BIFA), which has been prepared by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), and utilises data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify fraudulent transactions, it added.