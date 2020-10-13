Left Menu
Development News Edition

WR to add 194 more services of Mumbai local trains from Oct 15

While eight of the 10 AC local services will be operated between Churchgate-Virar on a fast corridor, one service each will run between Mahalaxmi-Borivali and Borivali-Churchgate stations. "Out of the increased 194 new services, 49 services will be operated during morning peak hours and 49 services during evening peak hours for the convenience of commuters," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer,Western Railway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:55 IST
WR to add 194 more services of Mumbai local trains from Oct 15

In a bid to reduce overcrowding on local trains in Mumbai, the Western Railway has decided to run additional 194 special services, including 10 AC trains, from October 15, an official release said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of special services on WR being operated only for emergency services staff notified by the Maharashtra government, will increase to 700 from the current 506.

"In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 506 to 700 with effect from Thursday," the release said. While eight of the 10 AC local services will be operated between Churchgate-Virar on a fast corridor, one service each will run between Mahalaxmi-Borivali and Borivali-Churchgate stations.

"Out of the increased 194 new services, 49 services will be operated during morning peak hours and 49 services during evening peak hours for the convenience of commuters," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer,Western Railway. The Central Railway is currently operating 453 special suburban services on its network.

Since services on Mumbai suburban network resumed partially on June 15, railway authorities have been gradually increasing their frequency..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian police use tear gas to disperse rally in Kasserine

Tunis Tunisia, October 13 ANISputnik Tunisian law enforcement officers have fired tear gas against protesters in the city of Subaytilah, located in the western province of Kasserine, after they took to the streets in response to the death o...

Thai protesters clash with police, call out as king's motorcade passes

Hundreds of Thai protesters scuffled with police and threw blue paint at them on Tuesday and, after 21 of them were arrested, chanted release our friends as the royal motorcade of King Maha Vajiralongkorn swept past. Among those taken away ...

U.S. Democrats dealt blows in Georgia and Texas voting-rights cases

Democrats were dealt a blow in U.S. legal cases challenging voting rules in Georgia and Texas as people cast early votes with just three weeks to go in the presidential campaign. In Texas, where in-person voting started on Tuesday, a federa...

JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession

JPMorgan Chase Co executives are cautiously optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will not send the economy into the worst possible tailspin, and feel confident enough in the banks financial position to start repurchasing shares again s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020