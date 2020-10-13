Modified PW engine on GoAir's Hyderabad-Ahmedabad flight on Sep 19 developed mid-air snag

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of the modified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines on GoAir's Hyderabad-Ahmedabad flight on September 19 developed a technical snag mid-air and was shut down, an aviation industry source said on Tuesday. The A320neo aircraft, with modified PW engines on both the wings, landed safely at its destination, he added.

The unmodified PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in the IndiGo and GoAir fleets have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction in 2016. Aviation regulator DGCA had asked the two private carriers on September 15 to fly only those aircraft that have modified PW engines.

"One of the modified engines on GoAir Hyderbad-Ahmedabad G8710 on September 19 shut down mid-air after developing a technical snag. The flight landed safely in Ahmedabad. It is not clear what was the reason for this snag," the source said. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on September 15 that GoAir had 46 A320neo aircraft and the modified PW engines were installed on 30 of those.

Earlier in the year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked both IndiGo and GoAir to replace the unmodified PW engines by May 30. It had said the unmodified PW engines contained an "unsafe condition, which is prone to undesirable outcomes" and therefore, need to be dispensed with.

In June, the DGCA extended the deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic and asked the airlines to replace all unmodified PW engines on their planes by August-end. When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson told PTI, "We would not be able to comment, pending investigation."

