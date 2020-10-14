Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

In unusually direct exchanges, analysts pressed Chief Executive Mike Corbat to explain what management is doing to fix technical and operational problems that have plagued Citigroup for years and led the bank to erroneously send $900 million of its own funds to Revlon creditors in August. That blunder led to costly litigation between Citigroup and the recipients, as well as regulatory consent orders, a $400-million penalty and lots of embarrassment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 02:15 IST
UPDATE 4-Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Citigroup Inc's outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immediately. In unusually direct exchanges, analysts pressed Chief Executive Mike Corbat to explain what management is doing to fix technical and operational problems that have plagued Citigroup for years and led the bank to erroneously send $900 million of its own funds to Revlon creditors in August.

That blunder led to costly litigation between Citigroup and the recipients, as well as regulatory consent orders, a $400-million penalty and lots of embarrassment. Last month, Citigroup announced that Corbat would retire earlier than expected, to be replaced in February by Jane Fraser. Several analysts asked why Corbat did not make more progress in overhauling creaky technology or generating better returns for shareholders during his tenure. They also criticized what they described as a lack of accountability, noting that executive compensation should be better tied to risk management and shareholder returns.

"Where is the sense of urgency?" Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo asked Corbat. "Why not step aside now?" Corbat described steps Citigroup is taking to repair issues identified by the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and defended the progress Citigroup has made since he took charge.

When asked how much the overhaul might ultimately cost, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said it would be "hard to pinpoint a number" beyond the $1 billion Citigroup is spending this year. Citigroup shares fell 5% to $43.58 in afternoon trading.

Earlier in the day, Citigroup detailed a 34% decline in third-quarter profit as the coronavirus recession hurt its consumer bank. Its net income of $3.2 billion, or $1.40 per share, still topped analyst expectations of 93 cents per share. But the results were weaker than crosstown rival JPMorgan Chase & Co , whose quarterly profit rose, and Citigroup's management offered a bleaker outlook.

"We are expecting a somewhat more muted and slower recovery in both unemployment and GDP through 2022," Mason said. Citigroup added about $314 million to credit loss reserves in the quarter, compared to the $15 billion it had set aside in the first half of the year.

Revenue in North American branded cards, the growth engine for Citi's consumer bank going into the year, fell 12% as its credit card customers closed accounts and spent less. The bank, one of the largest credit card issuers globally, said end-of-period open accounts across its portfolio dropped by 4%, or more than 5 million, and purchase sales slid 10%.

Citi's trading business was a bright spot, with a 16% jump in revenue helping to offset consumer weakness. REGULATORY FALLOUT

Fraser, who was not on the call, has said that overhauling risk management and internal controls will be her priority. Analysts will probably get a chance to engage with her on the next quarterly call, Corbat said. Regulators have curtailed Citigroup's ability to make significant acquisitions until its operational issues are fixed. Similar problems caused Citigroup to fail or barely pass its annual stress tests in prior years. Shareholders are concerned that the consent orders and $400 million fine are only the beginning of regulatory fallout for Citigroup, said Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian. She likened the situation to scandal-plagued Wells Fargo & Co, which has faced a long series of fines, lawsuits, and regulatory penalties since its phony-accounts scandal began unraveling in 2016.

Corbat said the two situations were not comparable because, unlike Wells Fargo, Citigroup did not dupe customers or seek to profit from the Revlon error. Instead, it lost money. "No fraud, no customer harm, no benefit around that," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK Labour opposition leader calls for 'circuit breaker' virus lockdown

Britains opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week circuit breaker lockdown, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. Dropping what his ...

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trumps administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier than originally planned in a blow to civil rights groups concerned about an undercount partic...

Record early U.S. turnout with 3 weeks to go: Georgians, Texans line up to vote

Texans on Tuesday joined a wave of Americans casting ballots at a record-setting pace, jamming early-voting polling places ahead of a Nov. 3 election showdown between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Long li...

Soccer-Ukraine stun Spain in noisy stadium

Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.Andriy Shevchenkos side took the lead against the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020