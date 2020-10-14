Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on Wednesday tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:25 IST
Equity indices tumble amid weak global cues, banking and IT stocks suffer
Wipro slipped by 6.5 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 351.45 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on Wednesday tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its projection of contraction in India's GDP for current fiscal year to 10.3 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 232 points or 0.6 per cent at 40,393 while the Nifty 50 lost by 88 points or 0.73 per cent at 11,847. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red zone with Nifty private bank down by 1 per cent, PSU bank by 0.7 per cent, IT by 1.1 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent.

Among stocks, Wipro slipped by 6.5 per cent to Rs 351.45 per share despite improving its performance in the second quarter of FY21 on several parameters. The other prominent losers were energy majors like Coal India, NTPC, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IndianOil Corporation and Power Grid Corporation.

Among the gainers were FMCG majors Titan, Britannia and Hindustan Lever besides Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. Meanwhile, Asian equities slipped as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an impasse in US fiscal aid package talks soured risk appetite.

Johnson & Johnson said a day earlier it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness. Eli Lilly and Co later said it too had paused the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern, leading the US equity market to deepen losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan fell by 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dipped by 0.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi stumbled by 0.7 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infrastructure on major highways

The government has invited proposals for the installation of charging stations from entities that intend to build and operate charging infrastructure on major highways and expressways in the country. The Department of Heavy Industries has f...

Arsenal star Nketiah breaks all-time England U21 scoring record

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah became the all-time top goalscorer for Englands Under-21 side with his strike against Turkey on Tuesday. Nketiah netted the ball in the 88th minute of the U21 European Championship qualifier at Molineux Stadium...

SPARC receives positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for investigational drug

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC on Wednesday said it has received positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. SPAR...

Himachal Technical Education minister tests COVID-19 positive

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fifth minister, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and the 12th MLA in the 68-member state Assembly to have contracted the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020