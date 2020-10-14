Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Westpac to exit China, other Asia markets as focus swings to home

Under pressure from regulators to increase their capital bases, and from investors to show higher returns from their investments, Australian banks have been selling non-core assets, including their offshore operations. Following a failed big push to Asia under its previous CEO, Westpac's rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp in 2016 exited operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 11:23 IST
Australia's Westpac to exit China, other Asia markets as focus swings to home

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp is exiting banking operations in China and some other Asian markets to focus on its core domestic and New Zealand businesses, as it grapples with capital constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's second-largest lender, whose capital has been eroded by a record lawsuit settlement and a surge in bad-debt provisions due to the pandemic, said on Wednesday it will exit operations in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta, where it does business with institutional clients.

It will instead consolidate its international operations into branches in Singapore, London and New York. Under pressure from regulators to increase their capital bases, and from investors to show higher returns from their investments, Australian banks have been selling non-core assets, including their offshore operations.

Following a failed big push to Asia under its previous CEO, Westpac's rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp in 2016 exited operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Taiwan. The Melbourne-based bank now lends only to big corporate clients in the region. Westpac's move is expected to impact between 150 to 200 staff, mostly based in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and will be done in stages taking between 12 to 24 months to complete, a person familiar with the bank's plans told Reuters.

With one of the weakest capital positions out of the four major banks that dominate the local industry, Westpac said the changes will not affect its cash earnings materially but will help improve capital efficiency by reducing its risk-weighted assets by over A$5 billion ($3.6 billion). "These are the actions of a bank that is capital-constrained," said Brian Johnson, senior banking analyst at Jefferies in Sydney. "This will release capital even if it won't have much impact on earnings."

Westpac shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday, in line with the sector which underperformed the broader market's 0.3% loss on the day. The bank's move comes as relations between Australia and China continue to sour, following Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus - which first emerged in China.

Westpac has been hit by steep costs from a money-laundering lawsuit settlement and a surge in charges for bad loan provisions due to the coronavirus outbreak, triggering a review of its underperforming wealth, pension investments and Fiji and Papua New Guinea banking units earlier this year. ($1 = 1.3963 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 can be recast under pandemic scheme: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has clarified that loans which have remained standard without any defaults as of March 1, 2020, will be eligible for restructuring under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August. In clarificat...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...

Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle dispute, file consent terms

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology. Chadha ...

Three-layered security provided to Hathras victim's family, witnesses: UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday filed its affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the Hathras case stating that three-layered security has been provided to ensure the security to the victims family and witnesses. In the affidavit, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020