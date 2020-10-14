Corporate Language Learning Online: How to Make Use of Your Downtime During COVID-19

Navigating the troubled waters of this COVID-19 pandemic is not easy. Feelings of idleness and stagnation can quickly settle in and inevitably take a toll on our well-being. As a result, we become utterly sad and down in the dumps. This is why we must not forget to find ways to keep our sanity intact during these trying times. For one, we could try to learn new things that would help us get by on a daily basis.

If you work in a corporate setup, odds are, you're worried that your tasks are tenfold harder than they used to, especially that many of you are forced to work from home where you need to ramp up your business language skills. But this is no time to panic--this big and unplanned shift is actually the perfect opportunity for you to take advantage of online learning now!

It's no secret that improving one's business communication skills requires so much time and energy. But it is not as difficult as one might envision it to be. This mostly rings true for those who choose to partner with one of the best service providers across the globe--Preply Enterprise. This Preply English corporate training program is dedicated to helping employees reach their career goals. Let's take a closer look at how it works.

First, the tutors in Preply Enterprise are carefully screened. This only means that learners connect with top-notch teachers to ensure that their learning needs are addressed through quality instruction.

Second, they understand that corporate employees have different responsibilities to fulfill. Thus, in keeping with their aim to lend a hand to each employee, Preply's English communication skills training is done 1-on-1. This way, they are able to facilitate and provide relevant English for business communication lessons that suit every individual well.

Third, Preply leaves no stone unturned. They make use of an English placement test and continuous progress tracking to give employees an end goal to work towards. These keep them actively engaged and help them set their priorities straight.

Lastly, they guarantee absolute flexibility. Since lessons are held completely online and 1-on-1, employees have the liberty to learn at their own pace. With Preply, they can go about their usual routine and pursue an active lifestyle, and still have time to develop their business language capabilities.

What is the importance of learning English as a business language?

Today, 1.75 billion people across the globe use English as the primary language for communication. Multinational corporations rely on it to connect with their partners and clients in the international arena. With that, the need to learn English is not only ideal but is also a must.

How does one make the most of language learning in this new normal?

This is the lingering question in the minds of many nowadays. The debate on whether schools should reopen amid the novel coronavirus has been a hot potato among educators, parents, and students, with some saying that online schooling is the only way to go, despite it being fraught with difficulties.

For online learning platforms such as Preply, however, this is simply something they have been accustomed to. Long before COVID-19 broke out, the adoption of online technology for educational purposes has been rampant and successful in many countries. It is, for the most part, up to the students to face the hurdles and make the experience truly worthwhile.

For your reference, here are a few things you should bear in mind when you venture into a corporate language learning online program:

Stay committed. Dealing with distractions is a major struggle for many online learners today. There are plenty of things that would get in your way, and sometimes, they may even discourage you from moving forward. To overcome them, you must retain your fervent passion for what you do. Think about why you want to hone your language skills in business. Use that as your primary motivation to keep going.

It sounds so cliché, but really, this is the first and most important thing you need is a strong heart and a disciplined mind.

Coordinate with your instructor. With online learning, it is very important that you remain open to your tutor. If you find a concept that is difficult to understand or needs some clarifications, do not brush it off. Communicate with them regarding the gaps in your knowledge. They are there to help you achieve your goals. Grab every opportunity to better yourself.

Practice good study habits. Learn to follow a system. As has been established, learning language skills isn't exactly a herculean feat, but it still requires you to put in the effort just like how doctors, lawyers, and professional artists strive to master their craft. This means that you have to develop habits that would keep your progress in check. You might also want to consider putting up a study space that is conducive to learning, especially now that you spend more time at home.

Manage your expectations. Do not put too much pressure on yourself. The current situation we are in right now is a lot to take in, and it sure is depressing. So don't beat yourselves if you fail to meet your expectations. It is not, in any way, an indication that you are not doing good enough; it just means you still have a lot of room for improvement. Besides, mistakes are meant to put things into perspective.

Relax. The thing about the English language is that it is not a measure of your own intellect and individuality; that is just a misconception. It is the global language of trade and commerce, yes, but it is not a reflection of your business acumen. That is why you need to look at it with a positive and balanced mindset. As long as you are able to get your messages across clearly and properly, then there is no need to get all riled up.

Try to infuse cheerful energy into your endeavor. For example, you may want to incorporate your learnings into your lighthearted moments with your coworkers. That way, you can give yourself a breather and still put your skills into practice.

If you are ready and you want to help your colleagues make changes in their professional life, now is a good time as any to enroll in English language training for employees.

