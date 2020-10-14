Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mineral sector's role as essential service acknowledged during COVID-19 pandemic: Mines secy

"Just like agriculture, this sector (mines and mineral sector) gives employment to the people in rural areas, to the people in the interior parts of India," Mines Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said during FIMI's 54th Annual General Meeting. He added that the mineral sector's role as an essential service has been acknowledged during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:12 IST
Mineral sector's role as essential service acknowledged during COVID-19 pandemic: Mines secy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BarrickGold)

The government on Wednesday said the mines and minerals sector is a major employer in rural areas and its role as an essential service has been acknowledged during the coronavirus pandemic. "Just like agriculture, this sector (mines and mineral sector) gives employment to the people in rural areas, to the people in the interior parts of India," Mines Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said during FIMI's 54th Annual General Meeting.

He added that the mineral sector's role as an essential service has been acknowledged during the coronavirus pandemic. Jain added that the importance of the sector is well appreciated and "when I see mining sector today, I see lots of development, lots of growth".

Referring to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015, he said that it is a forward-looking law. On the proposed reforms in the mines and mineral sector, Jain said "reforms is an ongoing process".

Recently, the mines ministry sought suggestions from the general public, mining industry and other stakeholders on the proposed reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the Centre in May announced enhancing private investments in the mineral sector and bringing in other reform measures.

To implement the announcements, the mines ministry has proposed amendments to the MMDR Act for undertaking structural reforms in mineral sector. The proposals include increasing mineral production and employment generation by redefining the norms of exploration for auction of mineral blocks and ensuring seamless transition from exploration to production.

They also include resolving legacy issues to move towards an auction-only regime for allocation of mineral resources, removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines, developing a transparent National Mineral Index, and clarifying the definition of illegal mining. Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) President Sunil Duggal said the mining sector is already passing through a difficult phase and the impact of COVID-19 has now further given a major jolt to mining activities.

Mining, being a major economic activity, generates employment in neighbourhood and tribal areas. The mining sector has the potential to create total employment for about five crore jobs by 2025. Being the source of raw materials for Indian industries and society, mining is crucial for both 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as well as for India to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration DPSA says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.This comes after ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus. -A ...

Rains wreak havoc in parts of north Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 14 PTI Heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some parts of north Karnataka causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC said. Acco...

10,000 evacuated in Cambodia due to flooding; rice crop hit

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated in Cambodia after a tropical storm triggered flash floods, an official said Wednesday. Seasonal rains made worse by the storm caused flooding in 19 of the countrys 25 provinces, affecting 140,000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020