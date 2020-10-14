Left Menu
NIA arrests 2 main conspirators in Jaipur gold smuggling case

Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan, both residents of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, were arrested on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said. The agency also conducted searches at four locations in Rajasthan in connection with the case pertaining to the seizure of smuggled gold bars weighing 18.5 kg at the Jaipur International Airport on July 3, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:44 IST
The NIA has arrested two people, who used to work in Riyadh, for their alleged involvement in smuggling over 18 kg gold from Saudi Arabia, an official said on Wednesday. Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan, both residents of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, were arrested on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The agency also conducted searches at four locations in Rajasthan in connection with the case pertaining to the seizure of smuggled gold bars weighing 18.5 kg at the Jaipur International Airport on July 3, the official said. Customs officials at the airport had made the seizure and arrested 10 people.

The accused had arrived from Riyadh on a Spice Jet flight, the official said, adding they and their associates entered into a criminal conspiracy to smuggle gold into India. The gold in the form of bars and biscuits was concealed inside batteries of emergency lights and kept in the checked-in baggage (cartons) of the accused, the NIA official said.

The NIA re-registered the case under sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on September 22. Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan were among the main conspirators in the commission of the crime, the spokesperson said.

They were working in Riyadh and were friends of the arrested couriers. They had established a well-planned network for smuggling gold from Riyadh to India, the official said. During searches, various electronic items like pen drives, mobile phones, laptop and other incriminating documents have been seized.

The NIA has so far arrested 11 accused in the case. Further investigation is underway..

