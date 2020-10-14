Left Menu
BMW strengthens retail footprint with new outlet in city

The KUN Exclusive showroom is based on the company's 'BMW Facility NEXT' concept and offers brand experience along with a dedicated BMW Premium Selection section offering deals on used cars. Commenting on the new outlet, company president Vikram Pawah said, "BMW Group India is right on track on its dealer network expansion with a resolute focus on strengthening presence in key and emerging markets across India".

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI): German luxury car major BMW India has set up a state-of-the-art showroom in the city under its network expansion plans, the company said on Wednesday. The KUN Exclusive showroom is based on the company's 'BMW Facility NEXT' concept and offers brand experience along with a dedicated BMW Premium Selection section offering deals on used cars.

Commenting on the new outlet, company president Vikram Pawah said, "BMW Group India is right on track on its dealer network expansion with a resolute focus on strengthening presence in key and emerging markets across India". The showroom would play an instrumental role for the brand in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience, he said.

The 17,000 square foot outlet would have a seven car display area, BMW Premium Selection display section (of used cars) and an office space, along with a customer lounge. The latest range of BMW lifestyle collection includes products such as BMW Lifestyle Collection, Motorsport, Golfsport, Bike collection among others.

BMW Premium Selection enables customers explore first-hand the range of pre-owned BMW vehicles. The company said it would offer a range of financing options through its financial services division to customers.

The new outlet is located at Ambattur and it is headed by dealer principal Vasanthi Bhupati, the statement added..

