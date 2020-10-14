Coolpad aims to sell 3 lakh mobile phones during festive season

Left Menu
Along with devices, the company has plans to make a foray into the accessories segment by March, Coolpad said in a statement. "We are expecting to post two times growth in handset sales during this festive season as compared to the 1.5 lakh units sold in the year-ago period.

14-10-2020
Mobile phone company Coolpad expects a twofold jump during the festive season in the country with a total sale of 3 lakh handsets, a top company official said on Wednesday. Along with devices, the company has plans to make a foray into the accessories segment by March, Coolpad said in a statement.

"We are expecting to post two times growth in handset sales during this festive season as compared to the 1.5 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. We further plan to launch another model by December-end and enter the accessories market by March next year," Coolpad India Chief Executive Officer Fisher Yuan said in a statement. The company announced two models of Cool 6 smartphones at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 that are available on e-commerce portal Amazon India.

"We witnessed a brief slowdown in the manufacturing unit due to COVID-19 but regained business in June with a stock of Cool 5 brought back in online and offline markets in India," Yuan said. He added that now, with the launch of Cool 6, we have brought in a better-suited smartphone for the Indian consumers, with an improved camera and gaming features.

