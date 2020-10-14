CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care professionals

The CHILDLINE India Foundation (CIF) on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber for providing 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress. The CIF is the nodal agency which operates the helpline CHILDLINE 1098.

In a statement, the CIF said the association, worth over Rs 63 lakh, for the period October to December 2020, extends across all 83 Indian cities where Uber operates. "It also includes mobility support to CHILDLINE 1098 personnel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, where the CIF operates their contact centres," it said. The CIF has partnered with Uber for providing 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress, the statement said. Speaking about the partnership, Anjaiah Pandiri, Executive Director, CIF, said, "With their support we will be able to respond to and reach children in distress whenever and wherever needed." PTI UZM KJ KJ