Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys approves Alstom's e-locos to run freight trains at maximum speed of 120 kmph

The Railway Ministry has approved Alstom-built 12,000-horsepower (HP) electric locomotives to run freight trains at a maximum speed of 120 kmph, a statement from the French company said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:06 IST
Rlys approves Alstom's e-locos to run freight trains at maximum speed of 120 kmph

The Railway Ministry has approved Alstom-built 12,000-horsepower (HP) electric locomotives to run freight trains at a maximum speed of 120 kmph, a statement from the French company said on Wednesday. Earlier in the year, the railways had inducted WAG 12B electric locomotives, the most powerful ones to run on Indian tracks, according to the company.

These locomotives have clocked over 1 million kilometres, providing a significant fillip to the country's freight logistics sector. "In line with India's push towards self-reliance, we have successfully leveraged our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Alstom is also committed to support IR in reducing its carbon footprint and adopt cleaner technologies in its quest to transform into the world's largest Green Railway network," Alain Spohr, managing director of Alstom India and South Asia, said.

"Equipped with insulated gate bipolar transistors-based propulsion technology, it would lead to considerable savings in energy consumption due to the use of regenerative braking. The technology is also helpful towards making the acceleration process more efficient by reducing the heat generation and traction noise. Additionally, the move will not only bring down the operational costs, but also reduce the congestion faced by the Indian Railways," he added. Electric locos allow heavy freight trains to haul 6,000 tonnes at a top speed of 120 kmph. Planned to be deployed for operations on major freight routes of the railways, including the dedicated freight corridors (DFCs), they are expected to increase the average speed of freight trains in the country by at least 20-25 kmph, the company said.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the advent of Unlock 1.0, Alstom restarted significant production at all its manufacturing facilities, ensuring all necessary permissions and adhering to government protocols. The company's focus is to give maximum support and protection to all teams and workforce in the present adverse situation, it said in a statement. Alstom has four industrial sites in the states of Bihar (Madhepura), Andhra Pradesh (SriCity), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore) and West Bengal (Kolkata). India also houses the largest engineering centre for Alstom outside France in Karnataka (Bengaluru). Additionally, Alstom has a localised sourcing and supply chain to the extent that over 75 per cent of its projects are built from indigenous materials, the statement said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

PM assures Andhra, T'gana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible s...

CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care professionals

The CHILDLINE India Foundation CIF on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber by being provided 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress. In a statement, the CIF said the assoc...

Bengal's New Town gets Platinum certification from CII's Green Building Council

New Town, the upcoming township near Kolkata, has been awarded the Green Cities Platinum Certification by CIIs Indian Green Building Council IGBC, a statement said on Wednesday. In July 2018, New Town was awarded Gold certification by IGBC ...

Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as trading has moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business has switched from a curse to a blessing. The Wall ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020