Ukraine becomes 17th country to have air bubble arrangement with India

India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ukraine for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ukraine for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. Till now, India had formed such arrangements with 16 countries -- Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

Under an air bubble pact between the two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "To further widen the scope of international air connectivity, an air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India & Ukraine, taking the number of such arrangements to 17," Puri said on Twitter.

"Carriers of India & Ukraine will operate between the two countries," he added. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

