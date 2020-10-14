Left Menu
Development News Edition

No cinema halls to open in Northeast on Thursday

Carnival Cinema's Manager Simanta Saikia also confirmed that they have not received any notification from the Assam government, permitting opening of the halls, and also no content provider has send any film. "It looks unlikely that there will be any show on Thursday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:59 IST
No cinema halls to open in Northeast on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cinema halls in the Northeast will not open on Thursday as the states have not issued any guidelines in this regard even though the Centre has permitted movie screenings. Cinema halls, distributors and content providers said that movie buffs will have to wait for some more days to visit the theatres as the official notifications are yet to be issued by the states in the region.

Except for Manipur, all the Northeastern states have commercial cinema halls, including multiplexes. Northeast's largest film distributor Goenka Enterprises' Siddharth Goenka told PTI, "We have not received any notification or confirmation from the government for the opening of the halls. We have also not received any programmes from anywhere." As per the information from the states, the cinema halls will not open on Thursday anywhere in the entire region, he added.

"Even if the notification comes tomorrow for opening it from Friday, it will take a few more days to actually restart the theatres," Goenka said. Film content provider UFO Moviez India General Manager (Sales and Distribution) Sourav Dutta said the company has only got the Centre's order, but nothing has been received from the Assam government.

"So, we have not provided any film to any halls even though 10-12 multiplexes are fully ready to operate from Thursday. However, the single-screens will take some more days as they are observing the situation and public response," he added. Carnival Cinema's Manager Simanta Saikia also confirmed that they have not received any notification from the Assam government, permitting opening of the halls, and also no content provider has send any film.

"It looks unlikely that there will be any show on Thursday. However, we have completed our cleaning and sanitisation process. As the theatres were closed for almost seven months, cleaning was a huge task. We have called almost 80 per cent of the staff for the preparatory works," he added. Theatres across the country had to shut their doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it.

In its 'Unlock' guidelines issued on September 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of cinema halls from October 15 with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, but left it to the states to take a final call on granting the permission.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Old foes Lebanon, Israel hold talks on disputed maritime border

Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel launched talks on Wednesday over their disputed sea border in a brief meeting which the lead Lebanese negotiator described as the first step on a thousand-mile journey. The talks were mediated by the United...

Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as trading has moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business has switched from a curse to a blessing. The Wall ...

Record coronavirus cases in Russia as it approves second vaccine

Russia announced on Wednesday it had approved a second COVID-19 vaccine, as the country recorded a record daily increase in coronavirus cases and switched to online classes for secondary school in the capital.The new vaccine, developed by S...

No one to turn to? Poor Indian women 'learn to ignore' sexual abuse at work

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Oct 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From lewd comments to demands for sex, women working in Indias vast informal sector rarely report sexual harassment for fear of losing their jobs, labour rights campaigners sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020