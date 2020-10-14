Solid achievement of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Rahul on IMF projections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the government on Wednesday over IMF growth projections showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP this year, describing it as a "solid achievement" of six years of the ruling BJP's "hate-filled cultural nationalism". He also shared a graph on Twitter, citing its source as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook report, which showed Bangladesh closing in on India and almost catching up with it in terms of per capita GDP this year.
"Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India," Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet, accompanied by clapping emojis. The IMF on Tuesday said the Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year.
However, the country is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report. Later, at a briefing, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "All respect to our neighbours, but they are overtaking (us) and the government does not even realise or want to realise.... It keeps indulging in headline management, creating new events, distracting our attention from the actual issue, which is this."
