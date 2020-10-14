Gadkari flags off special Kisan train carrying oranges
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged off a special `Kisan Rail' from Nagpur carrying 205 tonnes of oranges to Delhi, a Central railway release said. The special Kisan train will have 12 VPU Rakes. Gadkari said Kisan rail will be a boon for the orange and vegetable farmers in the region.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:35 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged off a special `Kisan Rail' from Nagpur carrying 205 tonnes of oranges to Delhi, a Central railway release said. Nagpur is known for its oranges and the special train will halt in the `orange belt' of Katol, Narkhed, Pandhurna, Betul, and Itarsi.
A website was also launched for orange farmers and traders for rake bookings. The special Kisan train will have 12 VPU Rakes.
Gadkari said Kisan rail will be a boon for the orange and vegetable farmers in the region.
