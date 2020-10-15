Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Treasury chief urges IMF, World Bank to be prudent fighting pandemic

But as they disburse billions of dollars in emergency funds, they need to plan for transitions to normal financing arrangements, he added. "It is critical that the World Bank manage financial resources judiciously and transparently, with clear justifications for allocations to countries with robust access to other financing sources, so as not to burden shareholders with premature calls for new financing," Mnuchin said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 04:20 IST
U.S. Treasury chief urges IMF, World Bank to be prudent fighting pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday urged the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to work judiciously within their existing resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic and urged G20 countries to endorse a proposed debt restructuring framework. In a statement to the two institutions' steering committees, Mnuchin said they needed to continue to provide financing, advice and capacity development to aid countries hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as they disburse billions of dollars in emergency funds, they need to plan for transitions to normal financing arrangements, he added.

"It is critical that the World Bank manage financial resources judiciously and transparently, with clear justifications for allocations to countries with robust access to other financing sources, so as not to burden shareholders with premature calls for new financing," Mnuchin said. Mnuchin's statement, which comes as the IMF and World Bank hold annual meetings this week, made no mention of calls from other countries for the Fund to issue a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights. The Treasury opposed that move, which is akin to a central bank creating hundreds of billions of dollars in new currency reserves for IMF countries.

The World Bank, which raised $13 billion in new capital from members in 2018, should target its resources where needs are highest and no additional shareholding adjustments are needed, Mnuchin said. The Treasury chief, who oversees the dominant U.S. shareholdings in both institutions, said the IMF should fully use its existing financing tools but it may need to be more flexible in conditions it imposes on borrowing countries, including for those that need to restructure external debts.

He urged IMF leaders to keep the board updated on the adequacy of the Fund's $1 trillion in lending capacity and to execute an expansion of its crisis lending fund. Mnuchin said that the IMF should encourage countries with particularly difficult circumstances to move from emergency financing to traditional IMF financing programs that require structural reforms to boost growth.

"Even as the IMF deploys its resources towards crisis response, it must also remain focused on delivering on its core mandate of global economic and financial stability. In this context, we look forward to the prompt resumption of bilateral surveillance to provide much-needed policy advice," Mnuchin said Mnuchin also said that a new debt framework that would help low-income countries restructure debts, should be quickly endorsed by G20 countries. He said the plan, agreed in principle by G20 finance leaders, would "provide debt relief on common parameters, with equitable burden sharing that covers all private and official bilateral creditors."

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's 'lucky' aides recovering from coronavirus, again spurning masks

Two weeks after the coronavirus spread through the White House, staffers have begun trickling back to the West Wing, saying they only had mild symptoms and again spurning the use of masks despite criticism that they have been careless about...

Thai police clear protest as decree bans gatherings

Thai riot police cleared thousands of protesters from outside the prime ministers office early on Thursday as an emergency decree banned large gatherings and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests. A series of ...

Continued violence strains Colombia peace process, Security Council hears

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, presenting the Secretary-Generals latest report on the work of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, told the Security Council that former combatants are working alongside their families and local communities to wi...

N. Korea's Kim pushes for major construction in typhoon-hit areas -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited construction sites for new homes that are part of a grandiose plan to rebuild towns hit hard by typhoons and summer floods, state news media reported on Thursday.The visit was the latest by Kim to typ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020