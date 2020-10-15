Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director of Australia's Crown says she felt pressured to sign discredited advert

A director of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd felt pressured last year by its then-chairman to sign a now-discredited full-page newspaper advertisement attacking negative media coverage, she told a regulatory inquiry on Thursday. Jane Halton, a former top bureaucrat who sits on several company boards and chairs global vaccine advocate Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said she agreed to her signature appearing in the ad based on internal advice, but that she has since become aware the ad contained false information.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 08:42 IST
Director of Australia's Crown says she felt pressured to sign discredited advert

A director of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd felt pressured last year by its then-chairman to sign a now-discredited full-page newspaper advertisement attacking negative media coverage, she told a regulatory inquiry on Thursday.

Jane Halton, a former top bureaucrat who sits on several company boards and chairs global vaccine advocate Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said she agreed to her signature appearing in the ad based on internal advice, but that she has since become aware the ad contained false information. Halton's evidence came during a government inquiry to decide whether Crown can keep its licence to operate casinos, just two months before it is scheduled to open a A$2.2 billion ($1.57 billion), 75-floor casino tower in Sydney.

The commissioner running the hearings earlier described Crown's management as "dysfunctional". Asked on Thursday by a lawyer at the inquiry, Nicole Sharp, if she felt pressured to sign the statement which called media reports a "deceitful campaign", Halton said, "Yes, Ms Sharp".

Asked from whom she felt pressure, Halton said, "Certainly the chairman, I can be confident of that." Halton also said she felt pressure to sign from some independent directors. Halton joins a host of high-profile Australian business figures at the top ranks of Crown to testify, including the company's founder and 37% owner James Packer.

The inquiry was sparked by media reports saying Crown did business with gambling tour, or "junket", operators suspected of links to organised crime. In Crown's ad, the board said the company dealt with a single, Hong Kong-listed junket operator. On Thursday, Halton said she now accepted that Crown actually did business with several junket operators at the time, none of which was listed in Hong Kong.

Asked about the advertisement's claim that Crown had a "robust" vetting process for tour operators, Halton said, "I accept it was not robust... There was a process that was robust (but) it could have been better." Then-chairman John Alexander previously agreed with the inquiry that some claims in the advertisement were untrue.

Reuters could not immediately reach Alexander for comment. Crown did not respond to a request for comment. The inquiry continues. ($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that ever...

Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet among others join comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Hollywood bigwigs Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothee Chalamet have joined Jennifer Lawrence in the Adam McKay directorial Dont Look Up. The Netflix comedy will also feature Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, singer Ariana G...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

Wall Street finished weaker on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November. Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven...

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Happy Birthday Dr. Zohra Begum KaziGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Dr. Zohra Begum Kazi, who is popularly recalled as Florence Nightingale of Dhaka. She was born on October 15, 1912 in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon in United Provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020