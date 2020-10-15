Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares end lower; industrials drag on weak Sept inflation

China shares ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains after data showing falling factory gate prices and weak consumer inflation in September underscored persistent challenges facing the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.2% and the CSI300 has risen 17.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 12.4%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:13 IST
China shares end lower; industrials drag on weak Sept inflation

China shares ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains after data showing falling factory gate prices and weak consumer inflation in September underscored persistent challenges facing the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.26% at 3,332.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.17%. ** Industrial firms weighed on the broader index, falling 0.92% after factory gate prices fell at a faster-than-expected pace in September and consumer inflation slowed to its weakest in 19 months, indicating continued challenges facing the Chinese economy. ** Adding to concerns over Sino-U.S. tensions, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering adding China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist before its high-profile dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. ** Financial shares. which had helped to prop up gains earlier in the session following a rise in bank loans, trimmed their advances to end up 0.52%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.71% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.951%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.51%, with sentiment hurt by a surge in global COVID-19 cases, elusive U.S. stimulus and Sino-U.S. tensions. ** At 0711 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.725 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.7136. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.2% and the CSI300 has risen 17.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 12.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.55% this month.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Centre on PIL to regulate OTT platforms

The Supreme Court Thursday sought the Centres response on a PIL for regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime by an autonomous body. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian i...

Delhi govt's public works dept fined Rs 20 lakh for flouting dust control norms during construction of drain: Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi govts public works dept fined Rs 20 lakh for flouting dust control norms during construction of drain Minister Gopal Rai....

Will write to EPCA, CPCB for shutting 11 coal-fired power plants near Delhi: Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said he will ask the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB and a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority to shut the 11 coal-fired power plants operating within 300 kilometres of De...

Tech slump drags Hong Kong shares down as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

Hong Kong shares slumped on Thursday as investor sentiment took a blow from escalating Sino-U.S. tensions, a surge in global COVID-19 cases and the impasse over a U.S. stimulus package to boost the worlds largest economy. At the close of tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020