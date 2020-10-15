Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty

London's FTSE 100 slumped to a three-week low on Thursday as fears about sweeping coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty prompted investors to book profits after a rally earlier in the month. The FTSE 100 index tumbled 2.1% and was set for its biggest intraday percentage decline since late September, with aero, travel and leisure, energy and insurance stocks leading declines.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:07 IST
London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty
Representative image

London's FTSE 100 slumped to a three-week low on Thursday as fears about sweeping coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty prompted investors to book profits after a rally earlier in the month.

The FTSE 100 index tumbled 2.1% and was set for its biggest intraday percentage decline since late September, with aero, travel and leisure, energy and insurance stocks leading declines. The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 1.5% to sink to its lowest in more than a week with the government mulling tighter lockdowns in London and northern England.

"These localised lockdowns over time grow to nationwide lockdowns almost inevitably and this is going to have an impact on the economy," said TS Lombard strategist Andrea Cicione. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had so far resisted a sweeping lockdown for all of England, while implementing a three-tier system of local measures.

The Liverpool area became the first part to be placed in the highest category, requiring bars, gyms and other businesses to shut, perhaps for months. Pub operator Marston's Plc shed 2.8% as it announced job cuts due to the new restrictions.

After tracking gains in global equities for two straight weeks on hopes of more U.S. stimulus, UK stocks have also come under pressure this week as a Brexit trade deal remains elusive. EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels later in the day where they will pressure Britain for concessions in Brexit trade talks, a day after Prime Minister Johnson expressed his disappointment over the progress in negotiations.

In company news, recruitment agency Hays Plc fell 2.1% after posting a 29% drop in its first-quarter net fees due to the coronavirus crisis. Business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc and Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc both lost 3% in ex-dividend trading.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal urges people to turn off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals. He said the government will la...

CoGTA Minister gazets extension of National State of Disaster

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month.The country has been on the National State of Disaster since March, ...

Vodafone Idea services in Maha partially disrupted as key site in Pune gets flooded 

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra are facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded. The company said one of its key sites in Punes Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers ...

Pirelli reboots its R&D to stay on track through the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, RD chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink. With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020