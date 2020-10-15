Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech slump drags Hong Kong shares down as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

Hong Kong shares slumped on Thursday as investor sentiment took a blow from escalating Sino-U.S. tensions, a surge in global COVID-19 cases and the impasse over a U.S. stimulus package to boost the world's largest economy. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 508.55 points or 2.06% at 24,158.54.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:27 IST
Tech slump drags Hong Kong shares down as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

Hong Kong shares slumped on Thursday as investor sentiment took a blow from escalating Sino-U.S. tensions, a surge in global COVID-19 cases and the impasse over a U.S. stimulus package to boost the world's largest economy.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 508.55 points or 2.06% at 24,158.54. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.6% to 9,762.28. ** Sentiment took a hit with tech shares leading the decline. Alibaba Group Holding slumped 4.30% after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba-backed Ant Group to a trade blacklist before the financial technology firm is set for a huge dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. ** China said on Thursday that the United States was abusing the concept of national security to oppress foreign companies following the blacklisting report. ** Victor Huang, head of investment strategy at Guotai Junan International in Hong Kong, said the report had prompted a sell-off, but that valuations were already stretched. ** He said global institutional investors were also adopting more conservative stances ahead of U.S. elections in November to guard against volatility after booking strong profits this year, while an elusive U.S. stimulus package meant a dearth of excess liquidity to boost valuations further. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday that a coronavirus economic relief package would be hard to reach before the Nov. 3 elections. ** The Hang Seng tech sub-index dropped 3.57%, with index heavyweight Tencent Holdings losing 3.75%. ** A financials sub-index also dropped 1.86% after the U.S. State Department on Wednesday warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for China's crackdown in Hong Kong that they could soon face tough sanctions. ** In China, soft September inflation data underscored the challenges still faced by China's economy.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal urges people to turn off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals. He said the government will la...

CoGTA Minister gazets extension of National State of Disaster

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month.The country has been on the National State of Disaster since March, ...

Vodafone Idea services in Maha partially disrupted as key site in Pune gets flooded 

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra are facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded. The company said one of its key sites in Punes Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers ...

Pirelli reboots its R&D to stay on track through the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, RD chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink. With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020