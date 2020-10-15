Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls as EU leaders press for elusive Brexit trade deal

"We are positioned neutrally on sterling, but given the negative news flow we might look to take a contrarian view on the currency as any deal would trigger a relief rally," said Onuekwusi. Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that a thin Brexit trade deal was likely to be struck by early November.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:45 IST
Sterling falls as EU leaders press for elusive Brexit trade deal

Sterling weakened on Thursday as traders worried about the obstacles keeping the European Union and Britain from reaching a Brexit trade deal.

The pound has risen in recent sessions, propelled by a sense that Britain and the EU, whose leaders are meeting on Thursday, will secure a trade deal by December 2020, when Britain's transition period after leaving the EU runs out. But sterling remains below a 2020 high of nearly $1.35 hit in early September. Many investors reckon that even if a deal is reached, it will be a limited one.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had proposed an Oct. 15 deadline to conclude talks for an agreement, but EU leaders meeting on Thursday will agree to extend the talks. They want concessions on the contentious subjects of fisheries, fair competition and dispute resolution. "On Brexit, we have seen negotiations with the EU go down to the wire. But the original deadline of 15 October looks difficult and we may see that postponed to end-October/early November. The next few weeks will be crucial," said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management.

Johnson has said he is willing to end the transition period without a trade deal, but many in the market have called his bluff. Although volatility has risen, sterling has not seen the plunges in value that it suffered in 2018 and 2019 before previous Brexit deal deadlines. "We are positioned neutrally on sterling, but given the negative news flow we might look to take a contrarian view on the currency as any deal would trigger a relief rally," said Onuekwusi.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that a thin Brexit trade deal was likely to be struck by early November. Sterling dropped as much as 0.6% to $1.2934, in part because of investors buying dollars amid a market-wide rush to safety. The pound had traded as high as $1.3030 in Asian hours. It was down 0.2% versus the euro at 90.48 pence .

The British currency traded as strong as 88.66 pence in early September, then fell as low as 92.90 pence by the middle of the month, after London said it would undercut its earlier divorce treaty with Brussels. Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leutchmann said "constant postponement" of deal deadlines seemed plausible, calling Brexit "the unsolvable permanent subject."

"In this scenario sterling remains trapped in a state of suspense, which is roughly marked by the range of 0.85 to 0.95 in euro-sterling," he said. (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Gareth Jones, Larry King)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain can meet energy demand this winter, says National Grid

Britain will have enough electricity and gas supply to meet power demand this winter, even after the Brexit transition period ends, National Grid said on Thursday. National Grid, which operates the UK power network, expects there to be suff...

UK will reflect before setting out next steps for EU talks, says PM's spokesman

Britain will reflect on the outcome of the European Council meeting in Brussels before setting out its next steps for trade talks with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.The spokesman said chie...

Ireland's PM says EU can still get Brexit trade deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday he expected intensification of talks to break the current impasse on reaching a Brexit deal with Britain before the end of this year.I think we still can get this resolved within the time...

‘UP CM orders every police station to have women help-desks'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the setting up of women help desks at all police stations in the state. The chief minister gave the instruction in a meeting with senior government officials and asked them to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020