Morgan Stanley Q3 profit jumps 26% on trading boost

Morgan Stanley posted a 26% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:05 IST
Morgan Stanley posted a 26% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.66, compared to $1.27 a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

