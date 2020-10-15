Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley Q3 profit beats estimates as trading powers results

Morgan Stanley posted a much better-than-expected 26% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:23 IST
Morgan Stanley Q3 profit beats estimates as trading powers results

Morgan Stanley posted a much better-than-expected 26% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.66 from $1.27 a year ago. (https://mgstn.ly/3dvUT5T) Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Morgan Stanley's performance largely mirrored that of chief rival Goldman Sachs, which posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures as trading moved back into the limelight. Revenue from Morgan Stanley's institutional securities division, which is the bank's largest breadwinner and houses its investment banking and trading businesses, rose 21% to $6.06 billion as equity underwriting revenues more than doubled due to handsome fees from a number of high-profile initial public offerings.

But revenue from underwriting bonds declined from last year due to declines in loan issuances and muted dealmaking activity. While Morgan Stanley's trading unit turned in a strong quarter, it did not hit the record highs of the previous quarter.

The bank had already warned that the division would not perform as well in the third quarter as it had in the second, when it had benefited from huge swings in financial markets due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests against Nigeria's police kill 10, charges Amnesty

Protests against Nigerias police continued to rock the country for the eighth straight day Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of major cities, blocking traffic and disrupting business. At least 10 people have been killed ...

Flood situation grim in Karnataka with heavy rains, release of water from dams

The flood situation in Karnataka worsened further on Thursday with several areas in the northern parts of the state inundated due to torrential rains and release of water from major dams. Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalko...

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Oscar winner, dies after prolonged illness, says her daughter.

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, Indias first Oscar winner, dies after prolonged illness, says her daughter....

Saudi Aramco, Adnoc committed to $44 bn west coast refinery project: IOC Chairman

Saudi Arabian Oil Co Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co Adnoc are still committed to investing in the planned USD 44 billion west coast refinery-cum-petrochemical project, the Chairman of the projects lead Indian partner said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020