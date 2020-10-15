Left Menu
GE Renewable Energy to install 121 turbine sets for SB Energy in MP

The project was bagged by SB Energy during the tranche-VI auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and will produce green energy for 2.50 lakh households, the company said in a statement. "It has been selected by SB Energy (SoftBank Group) to supply, install and commission 121 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines, cumulating 327 megawatt (MW), to be installed at Pritam Nagar wind farm in Madhya Pradesh," GE Renewable Energy added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:33 IST
GE Renewable Energy to install 121 turbine sets for SB Energy in MP

GE Renewable Energy on Thursday said it will install 121 sets of wind turbines for SB Energy in Madhya Pradesh. The project was bagged by SB Energy during the tranche-VI auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and will produce green energy for 2.50 lakh households, the company said in a statement.

"It has been selected by SB Energy (SoftBank Group) to supply, install and commission 121 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines, cumulating 327 megawatt (MW), to be installed at Pritam Nagar wind farm in Madhya Pradesh," GE Renewable Energy added. The blades for the project, the GE Renewable Energy said, have been manufactured at its plants in Vadodara and Bengaluru, and assembled at the company's multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune.

"We are proud to be selected to execute this flagship project. It is one of the largest wind projects ever awarded in India and will significantly contribute to the country's renewable aspirations. "We sincerely thank SB Energy for its trust and look forward to furthering our partnership as it continues to build its renewable energy portfolio," Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN, said. The company did not disclose the financial details of the project.

