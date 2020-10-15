Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley profit crushes estimates on trading strength

Its return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), a measure of how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profits, came in at 15%, in line with the target Gorman had set out earlier this year. "Big investment banks are the easiest financial stocks to own because they have comparatively small loan portfolios (which are the biggest risk) but have upside earnings leverage to the currently active capital markets.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:48 IST
Morgan Stanley profit crushes estimates on trading strength
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Morgan Stanley eased past Wall Street estimates for profit on Thursday, wrapping up mixed third-quarter earnings for big U.S. banks that saw those focused on trading clocking big gains while retail banks took a hit from the pandemic. Like fellow Wall Street trading powerhouse Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley capitalized on a flurry of activity in financial markets as clients bought and sold stocks in response to the coronavirus pandemic and many companies went public or raised fresh capital.

While Morgan Stanley's trading unit did not hit the record highs of the previous quarter, the latest performance was still good enough to help the bank comfortably beat expectations. Striking an upbeat tone about future growth, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said the bank was encouraged by client engagement across all its businesses in the first few weeks of the fourth quarter.

Even as trading returns to the spotlight amid the pandemic, Chief Executive James Gorman has been taking steps to shore up Morgan Stanley's asset and wealth management businesses to insulate the bank from weak periods for trading and investment banking. Gorman engineered two large back-to-back acquisitions recently - a $7 billion deal to buy Eaton Vance Corp to expand its investment-management business immediately after closing its $13 billion acquisition of discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp.

The bank's wealth management arm also turned in a solid quarter with a 7% jump in revenue to $4.66 billion. Its return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), a measure of how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profits, came in at 15%, in line with the target Gorman had set out earlier this year.

"Big investment banks are the easiest financial stocks to own because they have comparatively small loan portfolios (which are the biggest risk) but have upside earnings leverage to the currently active capital markets. Like GS yesterday, today's MS print proves out that thesis," said Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski. In contrast to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, which posted its best results in a decade, Main Street banks like Citigroup and Bank of America struggled due to historically low interest rates, provisions to cover bad loans and lower consumer spending.

Even so, most large banks beat profit estimates this quarter, thanks largely due to their trading arms and partly due to muted Street expectations. ANOTHER STRONG QUARTER

Revenue from Morgan Stanley's institutional securities division, which is the bank's largest breadwinner and houses its investment banking and trading businesses, rose 21% to $6.06 billion. Equities underwriting revenue more than doubled to $874 million due to handsome fees from a number of high-profile initial public offerings such as Snowflake Inc, Royalty Pharma, KE Holdings Inc and Warner Music.

But revenue from underwriting bonds dropped from last year due to declines in loan issuances and muted dealmaking activity. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 26% to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Earnings per share rose to $1.66, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue also comfortably beat estimates, rising 16% to $11.7 billion, as all three of its main businesses posted gains. (https://mgstn.ly/3dvUT5T)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • GS

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya govt allows schools to reopen but disapproves of regular classes

The Meghalaya government allowed schools to reopen on Thursday, the day Unlock 5 came into being across the country, but disapproved of regular classes in any educational institutions any time soon in view of the COVID pandemic, an official...

Nitish addresses physical rallies; continues with Lalu bashing

Hitting the ground running with physical rallies at four places, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday attacked rival RJD, saying unlike them politics was not a business for him but a means to serve the people. He also asserted that so...

Data on Delhi-NCR pollution vindicates Punjab govt's stance: Amarinder Singh

With the Centre saying stubble burning contributed only four per cent to pollution in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday stressed the latest data has vindicated his governments stance. Flaying his Delhi counterpar...

Maha Cong holds virtual 'Save Farmers' rally against farm laws

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday held a virtual Save Farmers rally, seeking withdrawal of the Centres black farm laws, which it said will enslave peasants to corporate houses. The party leaders said they will not keep quiet till the law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020