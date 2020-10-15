Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the bloc's next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the bloc's recession-torn economies.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:19 IST
EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the bloc's next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the bloc's recession-torn economies. Speaking to the European Union's 27 leaders, Sassoli pointed out the extra money, which parliament wants spent on research and development, health, education and security, would be a drop in the bucket compared to the combined 1.8 trillion euro size of the long-term budget and the recovery plan.

"This is a paltry sum when set against an overall package, but one which would make an enormous difference to the citizens," he said, noting that parliament had made proposals on how to raise the money. EU leaders agreed at a marathon summit in July on the seven-year budget and the recovery plan to help lift Europe's economy from its deepest-ever recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the deal must still be approved by EU lawmakers and ratified by member states' national parliaments. "At present, the negotiations are stalled. You have it in your hands to get them moving again," Sassoli told the leaders.

An EU official said Sassoli's appeal met with a cold reception. "A series of leaders, starting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, answered him that there is no way the leaders will reopen the July deal. There was full unanimity on this," the official said.

Sassoli responded by saying the parliament's proposal was a technical adjustment, not a re-opening of the July deal. "We are not asking to start again from scratch. It is not about calling into question the July agreement, but taking a small step which would move us closer to final approval of the package," he said.

Another contentious issue blocking agreement on the 1.8 trillion euro package is a European Parliament demand that the disbursement of the EU money must be clearly linked to national governments observing the rule of law. This is anathema to Poland and Hungary, which are under EU investigation for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland. France slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on many of its biggest...

PFRDA woos corporates to become NPS subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority PFRDA, which regulates the National Pension System NPS, is urging corporates to become its subscribers for the benefit of employees, its chairman Suprotim Bandopadyay said on Thursday. Speak...

Meghalaya govt allows schools to reopen but disapproves of regular classes

The Meghalaya government allowed schools to reopen on Thursday, the day Unlock 5 came into being across the country, but disapproved of regular classes in any educational institutions any time soon in view of the COVID pandemic, an official...

Nitish addresses physical rallies; continues with Lalu bashing

Hitting the ground running with physical rallies at four places, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday attacked rival RJD, saying unlike them politics was not a business for him but a means to serve the people. He also asserted that so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020