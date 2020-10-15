Left Menu
Night curfew along Indo-Bangla border in Cachar

Night curfew was clamped along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district of Assam with immediate effect on Thursday after movement of extremists were detected besides unauthorised transportation of commodities, an official release said.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

Night curfew was clamped along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district of Assam with immediate effect on Thursday after movement of extremists were detected besides unauthorised transportation of commodities, an official release said. Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli promulgated the night curfew under Section 144 Cr PC along the Bangladesh border in the district for the next two months, an official release said.

"In view of the movement of extremist elements out to create law and order problems in the district and also unauthorised movement of commodities, including cattle from the district through areas surrounding the district borders, the order has been promulgated," it added. Movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between sunset and sunrise within one km radius of Indo-Bangladesh border, the order stated.

"No person shall move on Surma river and on its high bank within the limit of the territory in actual control of India in the district of Cachar between the hours of sunset to sunrise," it added. The order stated that no person will be allowed to ply any boat in Surma even for fishing purposes and the permission for fishing has to be obtained from the circle officer of Katigorah.

The prohibitory order further stated that no person shall carry any vehicle, handcart, rickshaw or in any other mode of transport, sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, salt and other commodities between sunset and sunrise within five km inside the district boundary of Cachar along the Bangladesh border. "Permit may be issued in this regard by the Katigorah circle officer, who will only provide relaxation for specific purpose after verification from the local supply officials," the release added.

