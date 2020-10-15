Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys’ COVID care coaches: Over 800 deployed in 3 states, 933 patients treated

A total of 813 COVID Care coaches developed by the Indian Railways are currently in use in three states and around 900 patients have been treated in them so far, according to data from the national transporter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:44 IST
Rlys’ COVID care coaches: Over 800 deployed in 3 states, 933 patients treated

A total of 813 COVID Care coaches developed by the Indian Railways are currently in use in three states and around 900 patients have been treated in them so far, according to data from the national transporter. As on October 14, there are 503 such coaches stationed in Delhi, 270 in Uttar Pradesh and 40 in Bihar. The three states together have been provided more than 12,000 additional beds through these coaches, official data shows. A total of 5,231 COVID Care coaches have been made available by the Railways for use by state governments for very mild or mild novel coronavirus cases, but they did not find many takers except these three states. "The COVID Care coaches were developed to help the state governments because of lack of infrastructure. Our coaches have been kept in standby mode and we will deploy them wherever needed. We really don't know the real coronavirus situation as of now," Chairman Railway Board, VK Yadav said Thursday. "Whenever we think that the COVID coaches need to be used for special trains, we will induct these coaches back in a phased manner keeping some coaches as standby. They can be modified within a day or two," he said. Currently, the Railways is operating 682 special trains and will push into service 416 festival special trains from October 30 for around 40 days. According to official data, a total of 933 patients have been admitted to these COVID Care coaches so far among whom 906 have been discharged.

According to an integrated COVID plan developed by the Health Ministry and the NITI Aayog, these non-ac coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted conventional healthcare facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of suspected and confirmed cases. The coaches have necessary medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, blankets, medical supplies, sterilized berths for the safety and convenience of the individuals placed in isolation.

The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the coronavirus care centres, according to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. These coaches-turned-isolation wards are equipped with mosquito nets, charging points for laptops and phones. The toilets have been modified into bathrooms.

These coaches have been modified at a cost of Rs 2 lakh each and reconverting them into passenger coaches will cost the Railways less than half that amount, officials said. Officials said although these coaches augment the efforts of the Centre to fight the pandemic, heat and dust during the summer season have been major deterrents in their use to house patients..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, a...

India, Bhutan open new market access for select farm commodities

India and Bhutan have opened a new market access for select farm commodities between the two countries, according to the Union Agriculture MinistryIndia can now export tomato, onion and okra to Bhutan, which in turn will get the market acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020