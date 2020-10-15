Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:48 IST
The British government is offering the Transport for London (TfL) a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of London's congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of the bailout proposal, the report https://bit.ly/2H1T8Sl added.

TfL did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted on Thursday.

