Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka makes masks mandatory under new quarantine laws; to impose fine if rule violated

The new gazette follows the ongoing spike where since October 4 some 19 areas in the Western province’s Gampaha district were placed under police curfew due to the latest cluster involving a garment export factory.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:10 IST
Sri Lanka makes masks mandatory under new quarantine laws; to impose fine if rule violated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka has issued a new gazette on coronavirus quarantine regulation, making not wearing of masks and failure in maintaining of social distance a punishable offence with six months of imprisonment or Rs 10,000 fine. Under the new norms gazetted on Thursday, wearing of masks is compulsory all time and maintaining social distance of not less than one metre between two persons "Among the foremost of new regulations are that every person in public must wear a face mask at all times and maintain social distancing of not less than one metre between two persons," the Gazette said.

Police said anybody violating the regulation would be subject to a 10, 000 rupees fine or a six month's imprisonment. The regulations extend to cover supermarkets, retail shops and public transport.

All institutions are compelled to make a register of persons entering the premises, according to the Gazette. The new gazette follows the ongoing spike where since October 4 some 19 areas in the Western province's Gampaha district were placed under police curfew due to the latest cluster involving a garment export factory. The curfew was later extended to the locality around the international airport where export promotion zone employees tens of thousands of factory workers. Till Thursday, Sri Lanka had recorded 5,244 cases out of which 3,380 had recovered with only 13 deaths since mid March. The garment export factory as the biggest cluster had provided 1,720 cases by Thursday .

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Audi eyes first-time luxury car buyers, launches SUV Q2 starting at Rs 34.99 lakh

German auto major Audi is banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen its customer base to enhance its overall sales as it gradually recovers from the impact of coronavirus in India, according a senior company official. Audi India on...

China's blue-chip stocks post third weekly gains on upbeat data, policy support

China stocks were little changed on Friday but posted a weekly gain, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 to 4,791.68, while the ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. French Open champ Swiatek adjusting to celebrity statusFrench Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is trying to adjust to her new celebrity status after becoming the first Polish player to...

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020