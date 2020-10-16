Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX muted, Central European currencies lead weekly losses

Central European currencies, including the Hungarian forint , Czech crown and the Polish zloty were poised to be the region's biggest losers, with spiking coronavirus cases prompting a fresh round of restrictions. The crown was set to lose more than 1% to the euro, while the forint was down more than 2% for the week after the Czech government recently introduced new curbs on social activity to plug the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:58 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA FX muted, Central European currencies lead weekly losses

Most emerging markets currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa were little changed on Friday and set for a weekly loss as resurging global coronavirus cases and signs an economic recovery may be stalling sapped demand for riskier assets. Central European currencies, including the Hungarian forint , Czech crown and the Polish zloty were poised to be the region's biggest losers, with spiking coronavirus cases prompting a fresh round of restrictions.

The crown was set to lose more than 1% to the euro, while the forint was down more than 2% for the week after the Czech government recently introduced new curbs on social activity to plug the spread of the virus. The Russian rouble was largely unchanged for the day, but was set to lose about 1.6% for the week after the European Union and Britain imposed sanctions on top Russian officials over the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In addition to the threat of sanctions, weak oil prices and geopolitical risk have hurt the rouble in recent weeks. "The EU sanctions contributed to rouble weakness, but probably not by much," Tatha Ghose, FX & EM Analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"The currency has underperformed an average of BRIC peers for much of the year, but depending on the timeframe one uses, it has underperformed by less than the more hard hit CE3 currencies or the Turkish lira for example." The South African rand rose about 0.4% after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday outlined a public works and jobs creation drive to pull the economy out of a coronavirus-induced trough.

Most regional currencies were set for a weekly loss as a second wave of coronavirus infections and a snag in U.S. stimulus talks made investors turn to safe-haven assets. Volatility is also expected to rise ahead of the U.S. Presidential election in early-Nov. Emerging market stocks were a shade higher, with the MSCI's index of developing world stocks ticking up slightly after steep losses in the prior session.

The index was set to end the week largely unchanged. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR: CPCB.

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR CPCB....

Goa to focus on cluster devpt to generate jobs, boost revenue

The Goa government will develop clusters as part of its self-reliance programme to generate employment and enhance revenue collection, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting of clus...

Britain's John Lewis announces $1.3 billion recovery plan

Britains John Lewis Partnership will invest 1 billion pounds 1.3 billion to expand its online business and improve its stores, and will diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profits, it said on Friday.Deta...

Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Morgan takes charge

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. Karthik told the KKR m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020