Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar set for biggest weekly gain in a month as stimulus talks falter

The dollar paused on Friday but remained on track for its biggest weekly gain in a month amid growing market caution over a global surge in coronavirus cases and fading prospects of a U.S. stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:15 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for biggest weekly gain in a month as stimulus talks falter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar paused on Friday but remained on track for its biggest weekly gain in a month amid growing market caution over a global surge in coronavirus cases and fading prospects of a U.S. stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election. Fresh curbs to combat COVID-19 have been introduced across Europe while the U.S. Midwest is also battling record spikes in new cases as data shows the country's economic recovery is losing steam.

Investors will get a further indicator of the health of the U.S. economy with retail sales data due later on Friday. Relief plans remain bogged down in a three-way negotiation between the White House, Senate Republicans and House Democrats. The dollar and Japanese yen are both on track for weekly gains on investor appetite for safe haven assets, of 0.7% and 0.4% respectively.

The greenback hugged a tight range in morning trading in Europe on Friday, with the dollar index last down 0.1%. The euro strengthened slightly, last up 0.1%. On a monthly basis, the dollar index is up 0.7%, its biggest rise since end-September.

"The fight against corona is not a sprint but a marathon and that is becoming increasingly clear on the FX market too," said Esther Reichelt, FX analyst at Commerzbank, in a note. "The winners will be all those economies and their respective currencies that do best at overcoming the economic challenges posed by the pandemic...Until then, the FX market will be dominated by risk considerations."

Sterling gained around a third of a percent as markets waited for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out his response to the European Union's demand for more concessions in Brexit talks. He had previously set Oct. 15 as a deadline for a deal to be reached. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday there was still a trade deal "to be done".

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers’ welfare UP govt’s top priority: Adityanath

Amid widespread agitation against the three central farm laws in Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the farmers welfare and the growth of agriculture sector in the state are his governme...

Piyush Goyal to undergo kidney stone removal procedure

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. The minister made the announcement on Friday through a tweet.I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon, he ...

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR: CPCB.

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR CPCB....

Goa to focus on cluster devpt to generate jobs, boost revenue

The Goa government will develop clusters as part of its self-reliance programme to generate employment and enhance revenue collection, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting of clus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020